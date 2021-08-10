Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Albany require no experience

Posted by 
Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 4 days ago

(Albany, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Albany companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bNQzetE00

1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Lead Carrier Sales Representatives (Military Veterans) Must Relocate

🏛️ Veterans Prime, Inc.

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Entry Level Lead Carrier Sales Representative--Must be willing to relocate to suburbs in Chicago. First year compensation in the $50,000-60,000 range. Significant room for increased ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. General Labor - VA Benefits

🏛️ AVTI

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENTRY LEVEL HVAC TECH - GET TRAINED - GET CERTIFIED - GET TO WORK $28.00 - $32.00 Hourly The individual in this role will be responsible for installing, inspecting, and fixing customers' heating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level Manager

🏛️ Cook Out Restaurants

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cook Out is one of the fastest growing companies in the QSR business. We are experiencing record growth and are looking for bright hard working Managers to join our team. We have a fast paced and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Albany News Flash

Albany News Flash

Albany, GA
79
Followers
151
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Representatives#New Start#Ga#Crst#Otr#Cpm#Cdl A Company Drivers#Solo#Tmc Transportation Albany#Rna Virtual Division#Life Insurance#Qsr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy