Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Albany require no experience

(Albany, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Albany companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

6. Lead Carrier Sales Representatives (Military Veterans) Must Relocate

🏛️ Veterans Prime, Inc.

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Entry Level Lead Carrier Sales Representative--Must be willing to relocate to suburbs in Chicago. First year compensation in the $50,000-60,000 range. Significant room for increased ...

7. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

8. General Labor - VA Benefits

🏛️ AVTI

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENTRY LEVEL HVAC TECH - GET TRAINED - GET CERTIFIED - GET TO WORK $28.00 - $32.00 Hourly The individual in this role will be responsible for installing, inspecting, and fixing customers' heating ...

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

10. Entry Level Manager

🏛️ Cook Out Restaurants

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cook Out is one of the fastest growing companies in the QSR business. We are experiencing record growth and are looking for bright hard working Managers to join our team. We have a fast paced and ...