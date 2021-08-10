Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Coffee Springs

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Coffee Springs.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coffee Springs:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Enterprise, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

3. Remote Insurance Sales - No Cold Calling sc108

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 6

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

4. Accounting Assistant, Fleet Technician I, Police Officer

🏛️ City OF Dothan

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Dothan The City of Dothan, Alabama is now accepting applications for the following positions: Accounting Assistant $18.39/Hour Facilities Maintenance Technician $15.86/Hour Fleet Technician I ...

5. Construction Laborer

🏛️ LPT Construstion LLC.

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Install prefabbed metal building, Install metal wall panels. Operate different equiment but not limited scissor lifts, variable reach forklifts and man lifts. Use of basic hand tool is needed(Screw ...

6. Water treatment service tech

🏛️ Culligan Water services

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: * Install, troubleshoot , and repair domestic and commercial water treatment equipment * perform preventative maintenance * Follow all company policies and procedure * Dependability ...

7. DATA INTEGRITY SPECIALIST

🏛️ FamiliesFirst Network

📍 Defuniak Springs, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary FamiliesFirst Network of Lakeview (FFN) represents a partnership with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to provide an array of foster care and related services in ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

9. CL A OTR 3 Mos Exp-Run 30-Home 7-$1200-$1600/WK-Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

10. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...