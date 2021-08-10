No experience necessary — El Centro companies hiring now

(El Centro, CA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These El Centro companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...