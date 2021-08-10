Get hired! Job openings in and around Paskenta

(PASKENTA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Paskenta.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Paskenta:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/10/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Warehouse Team Member - Earn Up To $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Paskenta, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Orland, CA Job opportunities vary by location. We update postings daily with open positions. Hourly ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class-A Truck Drivers Home Weekly - Earn Up To $100,000 Yearly - Great Benefits Interested in Driving for CRST? Apply Now! Truck Driver Benefits: * Earn up to $350 per day or $100k per ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

8. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $71,500-$120,000/Year

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Redding, CA

📍 Paskenta, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Drivers Earn Up to $120,000 Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus! A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year

🏛️ Combined Transport - Refrigerated West

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Blackwell Consolidation is now hiring CDL-A Company Drivers For Our Refrigerated Division Blackwell Consolidation is a subsidiary of Combined Transport Earn Up To $80K Annually - Flexible Home Time ...