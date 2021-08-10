Job alert: These jobs are open in Seward

(SEWARD, AK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Seward.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seward:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Seward, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Seward, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1579.79 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,579 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Seward, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/31/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...