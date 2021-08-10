A job on your schedule? These Gaylord positions offer flexible hours

(Gaylord, MI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Gaylord-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Merchandiser Part Time

🏛️ Alliance Beverage Distributing

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We've got the cure for the "Summertime Blues"! Join our team and work through at least September 18th and receive a $1.00 per hour bonus for all hours worked! Compensation and Benefits: * Competitive ...

2. Will train - Work from Home - Mortgage Protection Specialist 75-250k

🏛️ BAM Agency LLC

📍 Gaylord, MI

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking highly motivated individuals, with a passion for helping families to join our team. We have full-time and part-time career opportunities with the option to work from home or ...

3. Caregiver (Up to $16/hour)

🏛️ Independence Village

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Caregiver - up to $16/hr - pay can vary with certifcations (No Certification Required) Full Time, Part Time & Contingent Positions All Shifts Available PTO for Part Time Employee (must work ...

4. Front Desk Agent

🏛️ Garland Lodge & Resort

📍 Lewiston, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal position May through October Full time and Part time positions available Duties and Requirements of the Job: 1. Greet guests and patrons as they arrive 2. Ask if guests have a prior booking ...