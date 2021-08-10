Cancel
Gaylord, MI

A job on your schedule? These Gaylord positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 4 days ago

(Gaylord, MI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Gaylord-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bNQzT8700

1. Merchandiser Part Time

🏛️ Alliance Beverage Distributing

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We've got the cure for the "Summertime Blues"! Join our team and work through at least September 18th and receive a $1.00 per hour bonus for all hours worked! Compensation and Benefits: * Competitive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Will train - Work from Home - Mortgage Protection Specialist 75-250k

🏛️ BAM Agency LLC

📍 Gaylord, MI

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking highly motivated individuals, with a passion for helping families to join our team. We have full-time and part-time career opportunities with the option to work from home or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Caregiver (Up to $16/hour)

🏛️ Independence Village

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Caregiver - up to $16/hr - pay can vary with certifcations (No Certification Required) Full Time, Part Time & Contingent Positions All Shifts Available PTO for Part Time Employee (must work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Front Desk Agent

🏛️ Garland Lodge & Resort

📍 Lewiston, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal position May through October Full time and Part time positions available Duties and Requirements of the Job: 1. Greet guests and patrons as they arrive 2. Ask if guests have a prior booking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

