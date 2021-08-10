Hiring Now: These roles are open in Morganton

(MORGANTON, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Morganton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morganton:

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Murphy, NC

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

2. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $2592 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Blue Ridge, GA

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Young Harris, GA

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Young Harris, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

4. Paralegal Legal Assistant

🏛️ Queen Law Office

📍 Ellijay, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Paralegal Legal Assistant to become a part of our team! You will provide overall support to attorneys' business needs. Responsibilities: * Conduct research to support legal ...

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Buford, GA

📍 Suches, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

6. Driver

🏛️ Direct Expeditors LLC

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver needed to drive a minivan type vehicle. No CDL required. 48 states but mostly eastern half of US.

7. Community Health Worker (BHJOB1435_26865) VR

🏛️ Astyra Corporation

📍 Murphy, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community Health Worker - Cherokee or Graham County, North Carolina Summary Description * Astyra is looking to recruit Community Health Workers who reside in either Cherokee or Graham county to make ...

8. Staff Accountant

🏛️ RL Jennings & Associates PC

📍 Ellijay, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Well established multi-office accounting firm seeks an experienced staff accountant in our Ellijay office. Responsibilities & Duties * Preparation of federal and state income taxes for individuals ...

9. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Blairsville, GA

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

10. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 East Ellijay, GA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...