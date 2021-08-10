Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, GA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Morganton

Posted by 
Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 4 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Morganton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morganton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNQzSFO00

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Murphy, NC

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $2592 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Blue Ridge, GA

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Young Harris, GA

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Young Harris, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Paralegal Legal Assistant

🏛️ Queen Law Office

📍 Ellijay, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Paralegal Legal Assistant to become a part of our team! You will provide overall support to attorneys' business needs. Responsibilities: * Conduct research to support legal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Buford, GA

📍 Suches, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver

🏛️ Direct Expeditors LLC

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver needed to drive a minivan type vehicle. No CDL required. 48 states but mostly eastern half of US.

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Community Health Worker (BHJOB1435_26865) VR

🏛️ Astyra Corporation

📍 Murphy, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community Health Worker - Cherokee or Graham County, North Carolina Summary Description * Astyra is looking to recruit Community Health Workers who reside in either Cherokee or Graham county to make ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Staff Accountant

🏛️ RL Jennings & Associates PC

📍 Ellijay, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Well established multi-office accounting firm seeks an experienced staff accountant in our Ellijay office. Responsibilities & Duties * Preparation of federal and state income taxes for individuals ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Blairsville, GA

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 East Ellijay, GA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
32
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Morganton, GA
City
Buford, GA
City
Blairsville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Hazardous Material#Llc Murphy#Nc#Post Anesthesia Care Unit#Pacu#Nomad#Med Travelers#Shop#Bhjob1435 26865#Community Health Workers#Cdl Otr#Dillon Logistics Owner#Hirschbach Motor Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy