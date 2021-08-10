Cancel
River Falls, WI

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around River Falls

Posted by 
River Falls News Alert
 4 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in River Falls.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in River Falls:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Ellsworth, WI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Maplewood, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

3. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,800/Week - $5,000 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Ryder - Minneapolis, MN - TJ Maxx Regional

📍 River Falls, WI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers 2-3 Layovers per Week - Average $1,800 Per Week + $5,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...

4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Beldenville, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ellsworth, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Ellsworth, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Ellsworth, WI

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Most Nights - Avg. $1,500-$1,700/Wk + Sign-On

🏛️ KeHE - New Brighton, MN

📍 River Falls, WI

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers! Average $1,500 - $1,700 weekly + Excellent Benefits Starting Day One! Up to $20,000 Sign-On Bonus - Co-owner at Employee-Owned Company Our New Brighton, Minnesota ...

9. M-F Local Pick Up and Delivery Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ Expert Truck Drivers

📍 Newport, MN

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local Class A CDL Driver . Weekly: $1600. Job Description and Benefits: * Home DAILY * Monday-Friday * HOURLY RATE + OVERTIME PAY * DAY SHIFT starting @ 5:00 AM * Pick-Up and Delivery * Paid time off ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Ellsworth, WI

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

River Falls, WI
ABOUT

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

