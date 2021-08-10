Cancel
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Hoyt Lakes

Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 4 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hoyt Lakes companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hoyt Lakes:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bNQzQTw00

1. Life Insurance Agent-High Compensation

🏛️ Triumph Financial Services.

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We are looking for Licensed and non License people who want to change their life

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Receptionist for Assisted Living Community

🏛️ Edgewood Healthcare

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Receptionist for Assisted Living Community Overview Employment Status: Part-time Shift: Day Date Posted: 7/1/2021 Address: 705 17th St. N City: Virginia State: MN Description Hey Virginia , we're in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Makinen, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's next for you? This great job. Finding a job that fits your lifestyle isn't always easy. That's where Kelly® Professional & Industrial comes in. We're seeking an Insurance Sales Agent for a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Experience Specialist , HIB

🏛️ Delta

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United States, Minnesota, Hibbing Reservations & Cust. Care 22-Jul-2021 Ref #: 8220 How you'll help us Keep Climbing (overview & key responsibilities) As a Customer Experience Specialist, you will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

