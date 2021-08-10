Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Hosford, FL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

2. Remote Intuit Customer Service (part-time)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Intuit Customer Service Rep working part-time, approximately 20 hours per week ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

7. Call Center Agent - Mornings, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.

🏛️ Integral Resources Inc.

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***WORK FROM HOME*** A call center job you can be proud of! * We work to make the country a more equitable, fair, and inclusive place * 30 second apply from mobile or computer - no resume needed * Don't ...

8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

9. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

10. Customer Service Representative WFH remote work from home

🏛️ RemX The Workforce Experts

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for friendly, positive, customer service representatives to answer INBOUND calls from prospective apartment hunters. You will answer questions regarding square footage, pet policies ...