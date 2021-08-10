Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Madisonville require no experience

(Madisonville, KY) These companies are hiring Madisonville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Madisonville, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Production in Princeton KY ALL shifts $14/hr

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Princeton, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Workers in Princeton KY ALL Shifts FULL-TIME/ENTRY LEVEL PRODUCTION POSITIONS Tasks and job duties include: - Various manufacturing positions: machine operation, production - Working as a ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. Truck Driver - Direct Job Placement

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Madisonville, KY

💰 $79,706 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Up to Weekly $1,533*Up to Annual $79,706* Have little to no experience but still want to drive Dedicated? This is the solution for you! Dedicated Dollar General position with great pay based in ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Madisonville, KY

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

6. General Warehouse Laborer

🏛️ Relogistics Services, LLC

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level : Entry Job Location : Hopkinsville, KY - Hopkinsville, KY Position Type : Full-Time Education Level : None Salary Range : $11.00 - $13.00 Hourly Travel Percentage : None Job Shift

7. Forklift Operator

🏛️ Relogistics Services, LLC

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level : Entry Job Location : Hopkinsville, KY - Hopkinsville, KY Position Type : Full-Time Education Level : None Salary Range : $12.00 - $12.50 Hourly Travel Percentage : None Job Shift

8. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...