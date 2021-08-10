Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Madisonville require no experience

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 4 days ago

(Madisonville, KY) These companies are hiring Madisonville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNQzMCG00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Madisonville, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Production in Princeton KY ALL shifts $14/hr

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Princeton, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Workers in Princeton KY ALL Shifts FULL-TIME/ENTRY LEVEL PRODUCTION POSITIONS Tasks and job duties include: - Various manufacturing positions: machine operation, production - Working as a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Direct Job Placement

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Madisonville, KY

💰 $79,706 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Up to Weekly $1,533*Up to Annual $79,706* Have little to no experience but still want to drive Dedicated? This is the solution for you! Dedicated Dollar General position with great pay based in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Madisonville, KY

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Warehouse Laborer

🏛️ Relogistics Services, LLC

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level : Entry Job Location : Hopkinsville, KY - Hopkinsville, KY Position Type : Full-Time Education Level : None Salary Range : $11.00 - $13.00 Hourly Travel Percentage : None Job Shift

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Forklift Operator

🏛️ Relogistics Services, LLC

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level : Entry Job Location : Hopkinsville, KY - Hopkinsville, KY Position Type : Full-Time Education Level : None Salary Range : $12.00 - $12.50 Hourly Travel Percentage : None Job Shift

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
233
Followers
360
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, KY
City
Princeton, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Cpm#Cdl A Company Drivers#Solo#Llc Hopkinsville#Bather Groomer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy