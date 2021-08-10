Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Huntsville.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Huntsville:

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

2. Independent Life Insurance Agent - Work From Home - Uncapped income

🏛️ The Hall Agency Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Life Insurance Agent-uncapped income Looking for a company that will go the extra mile for you? Here we are! We are looking for ambitious individuals to leverage our tools, training, and a team of ...

3. CL A Run 21-Home 7 100% No Touch-Rider Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Brownsboro, AL

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Mooresville, AL

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Huntsville, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

6. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

7. Service Manager HVAC

🏛️ Thomas HVAC

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Service Manager HVAC to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues. Responsibilities

8. Wireless Manager (Military Channel)

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Manager (Military Channel) Posted Date3 months ago(5/17/2021 6:27 PM) Requisition ID 2021-31175 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-AL-Redstone Arsenal Job Locations US-AL ...

9. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for work as a senior/retiree, college student, or anyone who loves to interact with their community? LeafFilter Gutter Protection, a rapidly growing home improvement company is ...

10. Centerline Drivers is looking for Local Class A And B Driver Centerline Drivers

🏛️ Centerline Drivers

📍 Madison, AL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local Class A And B Driver Centerline Drivers - Centerline Drivers Local Class A And B Driver - Centerline DriversCenterline is your one access point to limitless driving opportunities. Our job is to ...