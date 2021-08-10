Hiring Now: These roles are open in Vineland

(VINELAND, NJ) Companies in Vineland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Vineland:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Vineland, NJ

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Implementation Specialist

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Northfield, NJ

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come join a growing team in a role that proves to never be monotonous or boring! Constantly changing problems to work shop and keep yourself challenged & motivated! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Alex ...

3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Vineland, NJ

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Vineland, NJ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

5. CDL Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Unique Logistics

📍 Vineland, NJ

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Unique Logistics, is looking for reliable and experienced CDL Class A Truck Drivers for OTR positions. Starting at $1,300-$2,200 per week. Flexible Home Time! ***Applicants ...

6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Vineland, NJ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $92,000/Year - Sign-On Bonus + Benefits

🏛️ SYGMA - New Jersey Drivers

📍 Vineland, NJ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in New Jersey Weekly Pay - Top 35 Drivers Earn Over $100,000/year $7,500 - $12,000 Sign-On Bonus for Qualified Drivers Based On Experience ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Vineland, NJ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Student

🏛️ CRST

📍 Millville, NJ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportun ity ...

10. CDL-A Liquid Truck Drivers: Top Pay and Benefits, Sign on Bonus, Weekend Home Time

🏛️ Venezia Transport, Inc.

📍 Cherry Hill, NJ

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Liquid CDL-A Driver Weekend Home Time *** $3,000 SIGN ON BONUS *** - Call or Apply Today - (855) 436-0297 When you invest your time working for a carrier, they should be actively investing ...