Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Santa Ana require no experience

(Santa Ana, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Santa Ana? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Appointment Setter SUNRUN FUSION DIVISION - APPOINTMENT SETTER (ENTRY-LEVEL) Everyone knows solar is big money but most people don't know where to start. COME BE PART OF THE GREATEST DOOR TO DOOR ...

2. Ecommerce Order Processor

🏛️ Grayson Luxury

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About the Position The E-Commerce Order Processor facilitates the flow of orders from the manufacturer to our shipping carriers. You will work closely with the order entry team to facilitate order ...

3. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLX8 Santa Ana, CA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLX8 - Santa Ana - 515 East Dyer Road ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Tustin, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

5. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Irvine, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

6. Shipping

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Lake Forest, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Machine Operators, shipping clerks Needed in Lake Forest, CA $15hr 7am-3:30pm NO EXPERINCE NEEDED! Apply today and start tomorrow! TEXT 949.702.7715

7. Team Member - $500 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Hiring Bonus - Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $17.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic ...

8. Administrative Service Representative

🏛️ M S International, Inc.

📍 Orange, CA

💰 $40,520 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Service Representative Accounting Team Location: Orange, CA SUMMARY : This position is responsible to support in data entry and handle import related documentations such as arrival ...

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Partners Personnel

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CSR for a manufacturing company located in Santa Ana. This is a direct hire opportunity. The essential responsibilities include heavy order entry process and all front-end elements ...

10. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...