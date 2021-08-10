Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Levelland require no experience
(Levelland, TX) These companies are hiring Levelland residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Levelland, TX
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
2. Floorhand
🏛️ Norton Energy Drilling
📍 Lubbock, TX
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Righands must be physically able to perform various job functions due to the small number of crewmembers doing a large volume of work. * No experience required. We will train you! * $19.00 - $25.75 ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Lubbock, TX
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
4. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring TX
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Lubbock, TX
💰 $800 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
5. Sales Representative
🏛️ Bell Mobile Homes
📍 Levelland, TX
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Sales Consultant needed! No experience required, Training provided. Must be outgoing, self starter, honest and have transportation. Bilingual is a plus! If you have customer service experience apply
6. Insurance Sales Representative - Entry Level
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1
📍 Lubbock, TX
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...
7. Carpet Tech Technician - Lubbock
🏛️ Carpet Tech
📍 Lubbock, TX
💰 $35,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job DetailsLevelEntryJob LocationLubbock - Lubbock, TXPosition TypeFull TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolTravel PercentageUp to 25%Job ShiftDayJob CategoryOtherDescriptionBe appreciated for your hard ...
