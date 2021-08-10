Cancel
Levelland, TX

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Levelland require no experience

Posted by 
Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 4 days ago

(Levelland, TX) These companies are hiring Levelland residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Levelland, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Floorhand

🏛️ Norton Energy Drilling

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Righands must be physically able to perform various job functions due to the small number of crewmembers doing a large volume of work. * No experience required. We will train you! * $19.00 - $25.75 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring TX

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ Bell Mobile Homes

📍 Levelland, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Consultant needed! No experience required, Training provided. Must be outgoing, self starter, honest and have transportation. Bilingual is a plus! If you have customer service experience apply

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Sales Representative - Entry Level

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Carpet Tech Technician - Lubbock

🏛️ Carpet Tech

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsLevelEntryJob LocationLubbock - Lubbock, TXPosition TypeFull TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolTravel PercentageUp to 25%Job ShiftDayJob CategoryOtherDescriptionBe appreciated for your hard ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Levelland Journal

Levelland Journal

Levelland, TX
46
Followers
136
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

