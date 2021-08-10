Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Levelland require no experience

(Levelland, TX) These companies are hiring Levelland residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Levelland, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

2. Floorhand

🏛️ Norton Energy Drilling

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Righands must be physically able to perform various job functions due to the small number of crewmembers doing a large volume of work. * No experience required. We will train you! * $19.00 - $25.75 ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring TX

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ Bell Mobile Homes

📍 Levelland, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Consultant needed! No experience required, Training provided. Must be outgoing, self starter, honest and have transportation. Bilingual is a plus! If you have customer service experience apply

6. Insurance Sales Representative - Entry Level

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

7. Carpet Tech Technician - Lubbock

🏛️ Carpet Tech

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsLevelEntryJob LocationLubbock - Lubbock, TXPosition TypeFull TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolTravel PercentageUp to 25%Job ShiftDayJob CategoryOtherDescriptionBe appreciated for your hard ...