A job on your schedule? These Laredo positions offer flexible hours

(Laredo, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Laredo-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. REMOTE Patient Service Representatives $17/HR

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING PATIENT SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES TO WORK FROM HOME! PAY: $17.00/HR (Equipment is provided all you need to provide is Internet.) SCHEDULE: Will need to have flexible schedule between Monday ...

3. Physician Family Medicine

🏛️ The Locums Company, LLC

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Physician needed for low acuity walk in clinic serving the Laredo Job Corp youth vocational training center. This is an ongoing, part time position, for 9 hours per week. Students that are seen are ...

4. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

5. Insurance Sales Advisor (Work From Home)

🏛️ Family First Life Northwest

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring PT Insurance agent $5K-$12K +/month. FT $15K++ Family First Life is hiring! If you're interested in being in control of your own schedule and income, join the industry leader. We are in ...