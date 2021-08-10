Cancel
Seadrift, TX

Job alert: These Seadrift jobs are accepting applications

Seadrift Today
 4 days ago

(SEADRIFT, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Seadrift companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seadrift:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bNQzF1B00

1. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Tivoli, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3041 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $3,041 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Port Lavaca, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. TX - Med Surg RN for 25 Critical Access Hospital - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Memorial Medical Center is seeking experienced RN's for our 16 bed Unit. Port Lavaca is centrally located with Corpus, San Antonio , Austin and Houston all being a 2-3 hour drive. Shift: 12 hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,815 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $2,815 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Port Lavaca, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,676 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $2,676 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Port Lavaca, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse - MS/TELE - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $2,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Seadrift Today

Seadrift, TX
ABOUT

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

