Start immediately with these jobs in Youngstown
(Youngstown, OH) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Youngstown-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 New Castle, PA
💰 $100 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Imperial, PA Pittsburgh, PA Hourly pay rate
2. Class A CDL Driver
🏛️ B & T Express, INC.
📍 Youngstown, OH
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
‼️‼️ B&T Express, INC. IS HIRING ‼️‼️ We have immediate openings for company drivers! • [must have two years driving experience and 6 months steel coil hauling experience to qualify ...
3. Hospital Housekeeper
🏛️ Xanitos, Inc.
📍 Salem, OH
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Salem Regional Medical Center. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply ...
4. Retail Supervisor - Youngstown, OH, United States - Immediate Hire
🏛️ Hudson Group
📍 Youngstown, OH
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Youngstown, OH, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...
