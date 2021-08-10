Start immediately with these jobs in Youngstown

(Youngstown, OH) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Youngstown-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 New Castle, PA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Imperial, PA Pittsburgh, PA Hourly pay rate

2. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ B & T Express, INC.

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

‼️‼️ B&T Express, INC. IS HIRING ‼️‼️ We have immediate openings for company drivers! • [must have two years driving experience and 6 months steel coil hauling experience to qualify ...

3. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos, Inc.

📍 Salem, OH

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Salem Regional Medical Center. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply ...

4. Retail Supervisor - Youngstown, OH, United States - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Youngstown, OH, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...