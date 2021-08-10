Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Start immediately with these jobs in Youngstown

Youngstown News Watch
 4 days ago

(Youngstown, OH) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Youngstown-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 New Castle, PA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Imperial, PA Pittsburgh, PA Hourly pay rate

2. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ B & T Express, INC.

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

‼️‼️ B&T Express, INC. IS HIRING ‼️‼️ We have immediate openings for company drivers! • [must have two years driving experience and 6 months steel coil hauling experience to qualify ...

3. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos, Inc.

📍 Salem, OH

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Salem Regional Medical Center. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply ...

4. Retail Supervisor - Youngstown, OH, United States - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Youngstown, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Youngstown, OH, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...

Youngstown News Watch

ABOUT

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

