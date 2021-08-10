No experience necessary — Roanoke companies hiring now

(Roanoke, AL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Roanoke companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $17 to $18/Hour + $5,200 Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Atlanta

📍 Roanoke, AL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class A and B Drivers for Delivery Routes Earn $18/hr - $5,200 Incentive Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily Want a Career With FreshPoint? Get ...

2. Truck Driver Home Daily Local 700 to 900 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Opelika, AL

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $700 to $900 per week Home Daily Runs - () Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544-7011 Benefits Paid Vacation after 1 year Medical, Dental & Vision Care packages ...

3. Entry Level Warehouse/Machine Operators

🏛️ On Track Staffing

📍 Lagrange, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Warehouse Workers/Machine Operators in LaGrange, GA No experience necessary!!! Temp to Hire !!! OnTrack Staffing Benefits on DAY 1!!! Must have steel toed boots Apply online at www ...

4. Forklift Operator

🏛️ Relogistics Services, LLC

📍 Opelika, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level : Entry Job Location : Opelika, AL - Opelika, AL Position Type : Full-Time Education Level : None Salary Range : $12.00 - $12.50 Hourly Travel Percentage : None Job Shift : Any Job ...