Claremont, NH

No experience necessary — Claremont companies hiring now

Posted by 
Claremont Bulletin
Claremont Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Claremont, NH) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Claremont companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Unity, NH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Fryeburg, ME

📍 Washington, NH

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Woodstock, VT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Member Service Representative/Teller - Lebanon

🏛️ SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

📍 Lebanon, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location US-Lebanon - Lebanon, NH Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma/Equivalent Salary Range $15.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Banking FOR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Laborer-Retail Field Merchandiser

🏛️ Precision Store Works

📍 Springfield, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

4 Night and 5 Night option a week, no Saturdays, entry level position starts at $17.50-18 per hour. We are actively seeking Full time or temp/summer staff Merchandisers and Fixture Installers

Click Here to Apply Now

