No experience necessary — Claremont companies hiring now

(Claremont, NH) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Claremont companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Unity, NH
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On
🏛️ Sysco - Fryeburg, ME
📍 Washington, NH
💰 $90,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...
3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Woodstock, VT
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
4. Member Service Representative/Teller - Lebanon
🏛️ SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
📍 Lebanon, NH
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location US-Lebanon - Lebanon, NH Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma/Equivalent Salary Range $15.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Banking FOR ...
5. General Laborer-Retail Field Merchandiser
🏛️ Precision Store Works
📍 Springfield, NH
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
4 Night and 5 Night option a week, no Saturdays, entry level position starts at $17.50-18 per hour. We are actively seeking Full time or temp/summer staff Merchandisers and Fixture Installers
