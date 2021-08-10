No experience necessary — Claremont companies hiring now

(Claremont, NH) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Claremont companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Unity, NH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Fryeburg, ME

📍 Washington, NH

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Woodstock, VT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

4. Member Service Representative/Teller - Lebanon

🏛️ SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

📍 Lebanon, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location US-Lebanon - Lebanon, NH Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma/Equivalent Salary Range $15.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Banking FOR ...

5. General Laborer-Retail Field Merchandiser

🏛️ Precision Store Works

📍 Springfield, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

4 Night and 5 Night option a week, no Saturdays, entry level position starts at $17.50-18 per hour. We are actively seeking Full time or temp/summer staff Merchandisers and Fixture Installers