Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Blanding

(BLANDING, UT) Companies in Blanding are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Blanding:

1. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Blanding, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Blanding, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Bluff, UT

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

4. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Blanding, UT

💰 $85,429 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,111-$1,643 Weekly PAY $57,772-$85,429 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Blanding, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...