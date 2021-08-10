Cancel
Baker City, OR

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Halfway

Posted by 
Halfway News Beat
Halfway News Beat
 4 days ago

(HALFWAY, OR) Companies in Halfway are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Halfway:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNQzAbY00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Float - $2,995 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,995 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Nurses, Inc. is seeking a travel nurse RN Float for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Float * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $13.00 - $13.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Full-time job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,300+/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Drivers - Drive this great regional route with a variety of home time options. You can get home weekly or every other week with weekends off - depending on your location and what suits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Commercial Service Tech 1

🏛️ Commercial Tire Inc

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. POSITION OVERVIEW Maintains ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,497 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,497 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Halfway News Beat

Halfway News Beat

Halfway, OR
ABOUT

With Halfway News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

