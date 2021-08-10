Cancel
Gateway, CO

Ready for a change? These Gateway jobs are accepting applications

Gateway News Watch
(GATEWAY, CO) Companies in Gateway are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gateway:


1. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Housekeeper

🏛️ Five Star Senior Living Careers

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location Information La Villa Grande Care Center is a beautiful community in Grand Junction, CO, with more than 90 units offering skilled nursing care. Key Responsibilities At this time, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. People Operations Administrator

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our People Operations (People Ops) Team has an exciting new opportunity available! This position is responsible for providing support to all functions including, but not limited to, recruitment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PT PM Member Service Representative (Teller)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Moab Branch 1047 So Main Street Moab, UT 84532 SCHEDULE Part Time; Monday - Friday 12:45pm - 6:15pm; Rotating Saturdays 8:45am - 2:15pm At Mountain America, we are committed to taking care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Noble House Hotels and Resorts

📍 Gateway, CO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Type Full-time Description Responsible for the management of all aspects of a restaurant. Directs, implements and maintains a service and management philosophy that serves as a guide to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Guest Experience Specialist - Moab (Seasonal, Part-time)

🏛️ Rocky Mountaineer

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want a summer of your lifetime? Spend this Summer and Fall traveling through breathtaking scenery! Your exciting new role is waiting for you at Rocky Mountaineer; our luxurious, first-class passenger ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Front Desk Agent

🏛️ Noble House Hotels and Resorts

📍 Gateway, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Check-in/check-out hotel guests courteously and efficiently; process all payments according to established hotel requirements. Provide information and assistance to all guests and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Outpatient Therapy Tech/Aide

🏛️ Mountain Land Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Therapy Tech/Aide Mountain Land Physical Therapy is seeking a Therapy Tech to join our team at our Moab, Utah clinic. In this role, you will work directly with therapists to deliver quality care to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sr. Financial Analyst

🏛️ Critical Nurse Staffing, LLC

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Senior Financial Analyst Full time - $70,000 to $85,000 per year depending on experience Eligible for Remote Work SUMMARY On behalf of Critical Nurse Staffing, LLC ("CNS" or "Company"),this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Optometrist

🏛️ Watson Hayes LLC

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is looking for a full time associate optometrist. Qualified candidates should be competent in full-scope optometric care. We believe that interpersonal skills are as important as clinical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

