Hardinsburg, KY

A job on your schedule? These Hardinsburg positions offer flexible hours

Hardinsburg News Watch
 4 days ago

(Hardinsburg, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Hardinsburg are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Hardinsburg, KY

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Vine Grove, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) $50.57+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Central, IN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

4. Dinner/Closers Crewmembers (Full/Part Time) - Owensboro - Up To $12 An Hour

🏛️ Raising Cane's

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Crewmember - At Raising Cane's, "What We Do" is serve the Perfect Box, Fast, Friendly, Clean & Have Fun! A Crewmember has the primary responsibility of providing a positive Customer experience ...

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Central, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

6. Caregiver technician

🏛️ Mayflower Assisted Living

📍 Falls Of Rough, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We have full time & part time available

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Central, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

