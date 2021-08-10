Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Paisley

(PAISLEY, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Paisley.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Paisley:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,142 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $2,142 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - COVID19 - $1,849 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $1,849 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,944 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

4. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $2,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...