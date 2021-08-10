Cancel
Norton, VA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Norton

Posted by 
Norton Updates
 4 days ago

(NORTON, VA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Norton companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNQz5HA00

1. Virtual Sales Agent

🏛️ The Griffin Agency

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Important: Please Schedule your phone interview with our Agency, using our Agency link - We at the Griffin Agency are looking for hard working, enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $3,024 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norton, VA

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Norton, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Food Service Supervisor

🏛️ Kellwell - North

📍 Whitesburg, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kellwell Food Management is searching for a Food Service Supervisor at the Letcher County Detention Center in Whitesburg, KY. This is Full Time position with benefits. Serious applicants can message ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Norton, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,394 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norton, VA

💰 $2,394 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Norton, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver Class A Home Weekends 1470 to 1600 per week Regional

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $1470 to $1600 per week Home Weekends - (Regional Routes as far West to TX/OK, as far North Southern PA) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544-7011 Benefits Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Account Executive

🏛️ Lamar Advertising Company

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a dynamic sales rep interested in helping local businesses? If so, we'd love to have you join our sales team! We need someone who truly appreciates the connection between marketing and sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level Technicians - $2000 BONUS

🏛️ Custom Communications Inc.

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE ARE HIRING SATELLITE CABLE TECHNICIANS / SATELLITE INSTALLATION TECHNICIANS / INSTALLERS IMMEDIATELY! As one of the nation's largest providers of managed mobile field services, CCi is embarking on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Team Members - Kingsport

🏛️ McAlister's Deli

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

McAlister's Deli in Kingsport TN is currently looking for friendly, hardworking, and energetic BOH and FOH Restaurant team members. We are a fast paced, quick casual concept that focuses on guest ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. English and Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representatives

🏛️ ModivCare

📍 Norton, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you passionate about making a difference in people's lives? Do you enjoy working in a service-oriented industry? If so, this opportunity may be the right fit for you! ModivCare is looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Norton Updates

Norton, VA
