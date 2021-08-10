Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Chico, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Chico-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Job Developer (Part-Time)

🏛️ Caminar

📍 Chico, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Position Title:Job Developer Program/Region:Jobs Plus / Butte Reports to: Program Director Classification:Regular, Part-Time, Non-Exempt Compensation: $17/hourly Agency Description

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Chico, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Customer Support Associate

🏛️ elfinSupport (Service Response Partners)

📍 Chico, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

elfinSupport CUSTOMER SUPPORT ASSOCIATE $17 Per Hour (Full-time), $16 Per Hour (Part-time) We have Training Classes starting in July & August 2021! How To Apply Please submit your cover letter and ...

4. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $14.00 - $14.50 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Full-time and part-time ...

5. Seasonal Retail Team Member - California State University Chico Bookstore F1390

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Chico, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $14 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

6. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Chico, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

7. Supervisor, Cashiers, Stockers, Courtesy Clerks

🏛️ Grocery Outlet of Oroville

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Grocery Outlet in Oroville is currently accepting resumes/applications for employment including Supervisors, Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks and Stockers. Part-time and Full-time positions available. We ...

8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Chico, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

9. Hospitalist - Full-Time or Part-Time

🏛️ Orchard Hospital

📍 Gridley, CA

💰 $2,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Contract Hospitalist Position 24 hour shifts, housing provided and able to be within 30 minutes of hospital while on shift. Flexible scheduling, option to do 3 to 10 day stretches. The average daily ...

10. Hiring Caregivers In Your Area - $100 Bonus if HCA-Registered

🏛️ HONOR

📍 Chico, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $14.50-$15.75/hour Location: Chico, CA Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non-medical in ...