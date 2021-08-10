Get hired! Job openings in and around Jackson

(JACKSON, MS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jackson.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jackson:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Flowood, MS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. REGISTERED NURSE - RN - LONG TERM ACUTE CARE - 17671102-39298

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGISTERED NURSE - RN - LONG TERM ACUTE CARE Here at CareerStaff Unlimited we are currently looking to hire Long Term Acute Care Registered Nurses for full-time contract positions in Akron, OH

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Pearl, MS

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Dermatologist Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dermatologist

6. Sales Representative

🏛️ Lamar Advertising Company

📍 Pearl, MS

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a dynamic sales rep interested in helping local businesses? If so, we'd love to have you join our sales team! We need someone who truly appreciates the connection between marketing and sales ...

7. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Clinton, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

9. Customer Service Specialists

🏛️ Conduent

📍 Madison, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Through our dedicated associates, Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 governments - creating exceptional outcomes for our clients ...

10. Sales Representative Sales Associate

🏛️ Easy Rest Adjustable Beds

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAID PRESENTATIONS, PLUSS COMMISSION We Offer: * $70.00 Pay for each Presentation regardless of making the sale or not! Two Commission Programs, one for beginners and one for the pros * $2,100.00 ...