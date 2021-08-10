Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, MO

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Memphis

Posted by 
Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Memphis companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Memphis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNQz1kG00

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Downing, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Regional Sales Representative - Mississippi Delta Region

🏛️ The Chatham Group

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Regional Sales Representative - Mississippi Delta Region Plastics and Color Masterbatch Location: Southern US (Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee) Reports to: Senior Sales Manager We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions Available + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year After 1 Year - Up To 5 CPM Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Monthly Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Freightliners Cascadias

Click Here to Apply Now

4. $1,400 PER WK Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Regional With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Milton, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Hiring Tanker Company Drivers

🏛️ Heniff

📍 Arbela, MO

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DS-118444 Agency: Direct 3/29/21Hiring Tanker Company DriversBenefits: Pay Package Starting pay is $.60 per mile loaded $.50 per mile empty Average $1,500 - $1,800 per week $70,000 - $75,000 a year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis, MO
28
Followers
172
Post
406
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
City
Memphis, MO
City
Louisiana, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Truck Drivers#Cdl#Bi Weekly Pay#Btc#Package Starting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy