Hiring Now: These roles are open in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Memphis companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Memphis:

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Downing, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

2. Regional Sales Representative - Mississippi Delta Region

🏛️ The Chatham Group

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Regional Sales Representative - Mississippi Delta Region Plastics and Color Masterbatch Location: Southern US (Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee) Reports to: Senior Sales Manager We ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions Available + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year After 1 Year - Up To 5 CPM Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Monthly Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Freightliners Cascadias

4. $1,400 PER WK Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Regional With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Milton, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

6. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Memphis, MO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

7. Hiring Tanker Company Drivers

🏛️ Heniff

📍 Arbela, MO

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DS-118444 Agency: Direct 3/29/21Hiring Tanker Company DriversBenefits: Pay Package Starting pay is $.60 per mile loaded $.50 per mile empty Average $1,500 - $1,800 per week $70,000 - $75,000 a year ...