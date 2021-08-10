Cancel
Beckley, WV

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Beckley

Posted by 
Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 4 days ago

(BECKLEY, WV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Beckley.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beckley:


1. Sales Executive Field Sales

🏛️ Kohler Luxstone Showers by Remodel USA "Authorized Dealer"

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Rep / Outside Sales / In-Home Sales - We are seeking sales consultants that will mainly be meeting with customers at their home on pre-set-qualified appointments. Our Home Improvement Company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3168 per week in WV

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $3,168 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a place of energy, passion, and excitement. A place where the joy of discovery and uncommon artistry blend to create exhilarating buying experiences--for true beauty enthusiasts

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 5

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. HVAC Mechanic - Beckley, WV

🏛️ Northern Management Services, Inc.

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HVAC Mechanic - Beckley, WV Federal O&M Contractor seeking full-time HVAC Mechanic for long term employment opportunity within the Beckley, WV Federal Building and US Courthouse. Must have 3+ yrs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bus Driver

🏛️ Chris Morrison

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $1,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Only interested applicants should apply. Company Description It's a job opportunity

Click Here to Apply Now

8. HVAC-R Service Technician

🏛️ R&R Comfort Systems, LLC

📍 Sophia, WV

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HVAC/Refrigeration Service Technician Duties (we are willing to train the right person(s)) · Maintain and repair heating, ventilation, cooling units for both commercial and residential customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley Bulletin

