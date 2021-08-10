Cancel
Morris, MN

Get hired! Job openings in and around Morris

Posted by 
Morris Post
 4 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Morris.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morris:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNQyzHs00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Software Developer 1

🏛️ Stevens County Minnesota

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $26.14 - $36.20 Hourly Job Type: Regular Part-Time With Potential For Full-Time Closing: 8/18/2021 4:00 PM Central Position Summary Under the direction of Co-Executive Directors the Software ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel LPN / LVN - $1,344 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $1,344 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a LPN / LVN for a travel job in Morris, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: LPN / LVN * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Social Worker Supervisor

🏛️ Grant County Human Resources

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grant County, an Equal Opportunity Employer, is currently accepting applications for the position of a full-time Social Worker Supervisor, emphasizing in Child Protection. Required qualifications ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fri...

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!!SOB!!Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Appleton, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Appleton, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Veterinarian DVM, Glacial Ridge Veterinary Clinic, $100K+, Glenwood MN

🏛️ Comp Resource Group (Veterinary)

📍 Glenwood, MN

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comp Resource Group (CRG) has been retained by the Glenwood Ridge Veterinary Clinic to help identify, interview and hire a Veterinarian to join its growing team in Glenwood MN. We have a highly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Morris, MN
ABOUT

With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

