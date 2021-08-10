These Morenci companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Morenci, MI) These companies are hiring Morenci residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Adrian, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Stryker, OH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. Class A CDL Truck Driver | Perrysburg OH | Walgreens

🏛️ CPC Logistics

📍 Perrysburg, OH

💰 $1,237 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck Driver | Perrysburg OH | Walgreens $1300 - $1500 a week! | $8000 Sign On Bonus! | Benefits Start on Day Ome! Recent Graduates Encourage to Apply! Call Linnette at 855-867-3801 for ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Archbold, OH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...