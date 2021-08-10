Hiring Now: These roles are open in Parachute

(PARACHUTE, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Parachute companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Parachute:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Battlement Mesa, CO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Palisade, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Rifle, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. (REMOTE) - Must Have (HEALTH INSURANCE LICENSE)-Inbound-$18.50-$23.50!

🏛️ Balance Staffing- Customer Support

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Balance Staffing is looking for LICENSED HEALTH AGENTS at $18.50-$23.50/HR PLUS COMMISSION to join our team! Responsibilities: Present and sell insurance policies to new and existing clients Develop ...

5. Health Assistant / Bookkeeper - Elementary

🏛️ DCSD

📍 Mesa, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please complete this application using your full legal name as it appears on your government issued forms of identification when you have time to go from start to finish. Application details cannot ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Parachute, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Parachute, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Parachute, CO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Palisade, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Palisade, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP