Demopolis, AL

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Demopolis

Demopolis Journal
 4 days ago

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Companies in Demopolis are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Demopolis:


1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Demopolis, AL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. FT 2nd Shift Packaging - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Demopolis, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be paid each week? We're now hiring immediately for our Packager job in Demopolis, AL 36732. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $12.00 per hour

Click Here to Apply Now

3. General Labor / Manufacturing

🏛️ Prystup Packaging Prouducts, Inc.

📍 Livingston, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Prystup Packaging Products is excited to announce a few new open positions for our company. We are aiming to fill these roles as quickly as possible, so please apply today! The two roles are below

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse and Assembly

🏛️ Working Solutions

📍 Livingston, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Warehouse And Assembly to become an integral part of our team! You will perform assembly line tasks as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Local CDL-A Drivers / Avg. $52K Yearly / No Touch Freight

🏛️ Shoreline Transportation

📍 Jefferson, AL

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Company Drivers for Local Home Daily Positions Come home and drive local with us at Shoreline Transportation, where safety and driver satisfaction is our #1 priority! Benefits: Drivers earn an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Demopolis, AL

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to drive Dedicated With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. * NEW ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Avg. $1,350/Week + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Birmingham, AL

📍 Greensboro, AL

💰 $1,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekends - Average $1,350 per Week + $5,000 Sign On Bonus Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Demopolis, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring established teams in your area! Call (844) 971-1520 JOB BENEFITS: * Team drivers average $100,000 per year (per driver) * $20,000 sign-on bonus ($10k per driver) * Generous ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Demopolis, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Higher Pay With Dart's CDL-A Company DEDICATED TRUCK DRIVING JOBS! To other carriers, consistent lanes and home time might be "new" but Dart has been offering a great work/life balance on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Local HOME DAILY Route Available

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Demopolis, AL

💰 $650 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Local With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis, AL
ABOUT

With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

