Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Jacksonville require no experience

(Jacksonville, IL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Jacksonville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in IL

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Roodhouse, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Curran, IL

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...