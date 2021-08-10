Cancel
Fort Kent, ME

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Fort Kent

Posted by 
Fort Kent Dispatch
Fort Kent Dispatch
 4 days ago

(FORT KENT, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fort Kent.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Kent:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNQys6n00

1. Technology Integration Specialist

🏛️ Voisine Technology Services

📍 Fort Kent, ME

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Technology Integration Specialist to join our team! You will design and develop solutions, plans, learning tools, and seek new technologies for a school system Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Subway Manager #23519-0

🏛️ Subway® Franchisee

📍 Fort Kent, ME

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Fort Kent, Maine Subway is now seeking full and part-time associates. If you're a high energy, self-motivated, enthusiastic individual who loves people and would like to work in a fast-paced ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,489 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Kent, ME

💰 $2,489 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Fort Kent, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Fort Kent, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent, ME
ABOUT

With Fort Kent Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

