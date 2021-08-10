Ready for a change? These Jackson jobs are accepting applications

(JACKSON, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Jackson companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jackson:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. CL A Lease Purcahse - No Credit Check No Money Home Wkly

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

3. Technical Talent Acquisition Specialist

🏛️ Mathematica

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Position Description*: Mathematica applies expertise at the intersection of data, methods, policy, and practice to improve well-being around the world. We collaborate closely with public- and private ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Leoni, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Barista / Shift Leader

🏛️ Biggby Coffee

📍 Howell, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for fun, energetic, honest, trustworthy, alert, observant, friendly, individuals who love people and are able to multi-task and work with a team in a fast paced environment. Most of ...

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Pinckney, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDT3 Wixom, MI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDT3 - Wixom - 28415 Automation Drive, Wixom ...

7. Housekeeper

🏛️ PuzzleHR

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PuzzleHR is hiring on behalf of Housekeeping Associates Job Title: Housekeeper Location: Ann Arbor, MI Job Hours: Full-time, Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm Are you someone that enjoys making a ...

8. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

9. Registered Nurse | RN | LTAC (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $64 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Long-Term Acute Care Registered Nurse (LTAC RN) for a travel contract in Ann Arbor, MI.! This assignment is for 13 weeks and ideal ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...