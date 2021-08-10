Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

Ready for a change? These Jackson jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 4 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Jackson companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jackson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNQyrE400

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CL A Lease Purcahse - No Credit Check No Money Home Wkly

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Technical Talent Acquisition Specialist

🏛️ Mathematica

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Position Description*: Mathematica applies expertise at the intersection of data, methods, policy, and practice to improve well-being around the world. We collaborate closely with public- and private ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Leoni, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Barista / Shift Leader

🏛️ Biggby Coffee

📍 Howell, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for fun, energetic, honest, trustworthy, alert, observant, friendly, individuals who love people and are able to multi-task and work with a team in a fast paced environment. Most of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Pinckney, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDT3 Wixom, MI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDT3 - Wixom - 28415 Automation Drive, Wixom ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Housekeeper

🏛️ PuzzleHR

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PuzzleHR is hiring on behalf of Housekeeping Associates Job Title: Housekeeper Location: Ann Arbor, MI Job Hours: Full-time, Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm Are you someone that enjoys making a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse | RN | LTAC (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $64 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Long-Term Acute Care Registered Nurse (LTAC RN) for a travel contract in Ann Arbor, MI.! This assignment is for 13 weeks and ideal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Jackson Digest

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
83
Followers
155
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wixom, MI
City
Jackson, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Job Title#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Mi#Mathematica#Life Insurance#Housekeeping Associates#The Road Tanker Owner#Cdl#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy