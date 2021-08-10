Cancel
Sikeston, MO

These jobs are hiring in Sikeston — and they let you set your own schedule

Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 4 days ago

(Sikeston, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sikeston are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDL A Local Truck Driver - Part-Time / Great Pay

🏛️ EVO Transportation

📍 Scott City, MO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ID#106624Class A, Part-Time, Thursday, 10 Hours * Wage: $27.38 plus paid layover * Location: Scott City, MO * Part-Time, Thursdays * Route Travels from Scott City, MO from 6:50am and travels until ...

3. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Scott City, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers-- $13.25/HR & Up* Depending on experience At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety ...

4. Inventory Associate, Part-Time (Cape Girardeau, MO) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Drivers Needed! Earn extra pay! Zone Starting Wage - $10.00/hr RGIS Inventory Associate Job Preview Businesses rely on RGIS to ensure that inventory counts are done accurately and professionally. You ...

5. Police Officer

🏛️ Village of McClure

📍 Mcclure, IL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Help Wanted: The Village of McClure is taking applications for a Part-time Police Officer. Must be qualified and Illinois certified. Must be 21 years of age, no felony convictions, citizen of United ...

