Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Covington require no experience

(Covington, GA) These companies are hiring Covington residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Loganville, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGT2 Duluth, GA (Starting Pay $16.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGT2 - Duluth, GA - 4000 Venture Drive, Duluth, GA, 30096-5035, United States ...

2. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $72,000/Year

🏛️ Sygma - Carolina

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in North Carolina Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $72,000/year Plus Great Benefits! Every day, the ...

5. ATL Team Member - $500 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Hiring Bonus - Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook- Entry Level Starting Rate: $13.00 an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers ...

6. Bilingual Data Entry/Call Center Agent

🏛️ Claims Adjustment Group

📍 Tucker, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking data entry/call center agent for a position within our company. Ideal candidate should be team-oriented and detailed oriented with a strong ability to multi-task. This individual ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $17 to $18/Hour + $5,200 Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Atlanta

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class A and B Drivers for Delivery Routes Earn $18/hr - $5,200 Incentive Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily Want a Career With FreshPoint? Get ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Stone Mountain, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...