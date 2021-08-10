Cancel
Covington, GA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Covington require no experience

Covington Voice
 4 days ago

(Covington, GA) These companies are hiring Covington residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Loganville, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGT2 Duluth, GA (Starting Pay $16.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGT2 - Duluth, GA - 4000 Venture Drive, Duluth, GA, 30096-5035, United States ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $72,000/Year

🏛️ Sygma - Carolina

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in North Carolina Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $72,000/year Plus Great Benefits! Every day, the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. ATL Team Member - $500 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Hiring Bonus - Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook- Entry Level Starting Rate: $13.00 an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Data Entry/Call Center Agent

🏛️ Claims Adjustment Group

📍 Tucker, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking data entry/call center agent for a position within our company. Ideal candidate should be team-oriented and detailed oriented with a strong ability to multi-task. This individual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $17 to $18/Hour + $5,200 Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Atlanta

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class A and B Drivers for Delivery Routes Earn $18/hr - $5,200 Incentive Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily Want a Career With FreshPoint? Get ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Stone Mountain, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

