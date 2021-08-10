Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bingham

(BINGHAM, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bingham.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bingham:

1. Paralegal

🏛️ Bonney Staffing

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Paralegal (172305) Paralegal Pay Range: $16-20 hourly DOE Paralegal Schedule: 8:30-4:30 M-F Paralegal Start Date: ASAP The Paralegal position in Madison, Maine is responsible for ...

2. Administrative Specialist CL2 - Somerset County

🏛️ University of Maine

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Statement of the Job : Position is available to employees of the Associated C.O.L.T. Staff of the University of Maine from 08/04/21 through 08/10/21 and open to external applicants thereafter. * The ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Bingham, ME

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Bingham, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

5. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

6. Travel LPN / LVN - $1,404 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bingham, ME

💰 $1,404 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a LPN / LVN for a travel job in Bingham, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: LPN / LVN * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 weeks * 40 ...

7. Local Truck Driver CDL CLASS A - Maine

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Anson, ME

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL SHAHIRA @ 601-812-8624 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND OTHER ...

8. Registered Nurse - RN - Skilled Nursing Facility

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse - RN - Skilled Nursing Facility Seeking Registered Nurses for a full-time or part time, contract position at a well desired facility near Westbrook, ME ! Immediate openings ...

9. RN / Registered Nurse Job in Skowhegan, Maine

🏛️ MAS Medical

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Medical Staffing is looking for experienced and compassionate Registered Nurses (RN) to provide excellent care throughout Maine. We provide Per Diem staffing services to many nursing homes and ...

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Madison, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP