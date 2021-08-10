Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Truth Or Consequences

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Truth Or Consequences.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Truth Or Consequences:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,192 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $2,192 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health

2. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

4. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,638 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,638 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term ...

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...