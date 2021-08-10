Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Cameron

(CAMERON, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Cameron.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cameron:

1. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

🏛️ Custom Life Pro at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Gallatin, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

2. Local Spot Drivers

🏛️ Hirschbach Motor Lines

📍 Lathrop, MO

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local Spot DriversCall A Recruiter Now - (844) 989-3902Spot Driver Perks * Home Daily * 3 ½ day work week * Competitive hourly pay - Call for details Benefits * Monthly safety incentive ...

3. Restaurant Manager Assistant Manager at jazz bar and grille

🏛️ B&B Theatres

📍 Liberty, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Assistant Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of the retail sales team. Join our awesome Jazz Bar and Grill ...

4. Hiring Company Drivers Get Guaranteed Pay

🏛️ Chermak Cartage

📍 Liberty, MO

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Company DriversGet Guaranteed PayBenefits: Drivers average a weekly gross of $1,375 - $2,000 (guaranteed weekly minimum of $1,200) Flexible home time All miles paid Paid layovers, detention ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ Sysco - Kansas City

📍 Stewartsville, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $6,000 Retention Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally ...

6. Class A CDL Driver - OTR

🏛️ Clark Transportation inc.

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AT CLARK TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS EARN A MINIMUM OF $80,000 PER YEAR WE PAY 60 CENTS PER MILE PERIOD!! No Strings, you drive empty or loaded you get paid Earn $80,000 Per Year Minimum $1,500 Sign on ...

7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Cameron, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

8. Hallmark Order Processor 3rd Shift

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Liberty, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make Your Mark at Hallmark! This is your opportunity to start a fulfilling career with one of the world's most trusted and recognized brands! While working as an Order Processor at Hallmark, you will ...

9. Hallmark Shipping Attendant 3rd Shift

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Liberty, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make Your Mark at Hallmark! This is your opportunity to start a fulfilling career with one of the world's most trusted and recognized brands! While working as a Shipping Attendant at Hallmark, you ...

10. Stand Up Forklift Operator

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Excelsior Springs, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stand Up Forklift Operator Pay: $16.00 /hour Forklift position that pays well and is willing to TRAIN YOU!! What's in it for you? Elwood Staffing associates are eligible for a comprehensive and ...