Kayenta, AZ

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Kayenta

Kayenta News Watch
 4 days ago

(KAYENTA, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kayenta companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kayenta:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bNQyWsv00

1. Physician / Family Practice / Arizona / Locum or Permanent / Full-time Family Medicine Physician...

🏛️ ALUMNI HEALTHCARE STAFFING

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $145 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Kayenta, AZ. The ideal candidate will be a Board-Certified or Board-Eligible Family ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Oljato-Monument Valley, UT

💰 $85,429 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,111-$1,643 Weekly PAY $57,772-$85,429 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,263 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $2,263 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Kayenta, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Kayenta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

