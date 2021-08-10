Job alert: These Capay jobs are accepting applications

(CAPAY, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Capay.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Capay:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Esparto, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Tradeshow & Event Specialist

🏛️ Paladin

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an event planning and marketing enthusiast with experience working with high-level customers? Paladin has a HOT new remote Tradeshow & Event Specialist position available with plenty of ...

3. CPG Corporation

🏛️ CPG Corporation

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You will be working online from home if hired. You will earn $35.00 - $43.00 per hour. Benefits offered: Healthcare insurance (e.g., medical, dental), Performance bonus, Paid sick days, 401(k) plan ...

4. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

5. Human Resources Recruitment Coordinator

🏛️ University Enterprises, Inc.

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $6,263 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

University Enterprises, Inc. (UEI) at Sac State is seeking a Human Resources Recruitment Coordinator. As a Sacramento State non-profit business auxiliary, University Enterprises, Inc. creates and ...

6. Senior Sales Rep

🏛️ GoWireless

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VERIZON AUTHORIZED RETAILER - GOWIRELESS Wage Range: $50,000 - $75,000 (Wage Range is based on annual income of our average to higher producing sales reps in this location) "Up to $1,000 in signing ...

7. Upscale Casual High Volume Kitchen Manager Wanted!

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a dynamic and motivated Kitchen Manager to join our team. We are a rapidly growing restaurant group celebrating authentic soul food. Kitchen Manager Responsibilities: * Must be able to ...

8. Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Pietro's No. 1

📍 Vacaville, CA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description We are looking for a Restaurant Manager to lead all aspects of our business. You will deliver a high-quality menu and motivate our staff to provide excellent customer service

9. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $120,000/Yr + $7.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Livermore, CA

📍 Elmira, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $120,000 Yearly + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer or ...