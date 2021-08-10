Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Imlay

(IMLAY, NV) Companies in Imlay are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Imlay:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Orthopedics - $3,150 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $3,150 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Orthopedics for a travel nursing job in Winnemucca, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Orthopedics * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Nurse Assistant - Patient Care Assistant

🏛️ Reliable Health Care Services

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Nurse Assistants/ Patient Care Assistant for our Family Support Worker / Family Support Specialist position in Winnemucca, NV * Rapid Start Date Available * $13.42 per hour * Full ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Winnemucca, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

5. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...