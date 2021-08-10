Cancel
Wautoma, WI

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Wautoma

Wautoma News Alert
 4 days ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Wautoma.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wautoma:


1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Eureka, WI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2880 per week in WI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Waupaca, WI

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Local Spot Drivers

🏛️ Hirschbach Motor Lines

📍 Wautoma, WI

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local Spot DriversCall A Recruiter Now - (844) 989-3902Spot Driver Perks * Home Daily * 3 ½ day work week * Competitive hourly pay - Call for details Benefits * Monthly safety incentive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Pulp Lab Technician I _ Neenah, WI

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Butte Des Morts, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pulp Lab Technician I _ Neenah, WI Kelly Services is currently seeking a Pulp Lab Technician I for one of our top clients in Neenah, WI. Pay: $12/hr - $20/hr Duration: 6 months Hours: Day shift As a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Quality Support

🏛️ Gusmer Enterprises Inc

📍 Waupaca, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Quality Support supports the overall Quality Management System by assisting the Quality department with training activities associated with documentation changes or new document releases ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Hands-on Care Needed For My Father In Princeton WI

🏛️ Care.com

📍 Princeton, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Need help for our father (in his 60s) in Princeton, WI. He is funny, charming, and crafty, but could use a little tough love and encouragement regarding his self-care. We don't live in the area, so ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse / Production

🏛️ Lands' End

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a fast-paced, friendly production environment? We have amazing opportunities within our embroidery department in Stevens Point. . Starting Pay up to $14.75/hr . First Shift: 7am ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Stackers

🏛️ SEEK Careers/Staffing

📍 Bancroft, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work for a family owned - innovative company whose products are found in stores all over the Midwest! Are you looking for a great company who values their team members and awards them appropriately

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Cleaner

🏛️ Amazing Cleaning Services

📍 Waupaca, WI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to hire someone in or around Waupaca Wi. for cleaning of houses and some businesses. It would help if you have some cleaning experience. Need to have a drivers license. I will be supplying a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Furniture Sales Professional

🏛️ Ashley HomeStore/Furniture & ApplianceMart

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Here at Ashley Homestore, we are looking for people that have a desire to learn and grow in their career. If that is you, join our Sales Team as a full-time Furniture Sales Professional. Our first ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

