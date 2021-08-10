Hiring Now: These roles are open in Belfast

(BELFAST, ME) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Belfast companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Belfast:

1. Sales Consultants - Sales Representatives - Come Work for a Winning Team!

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Castine, ME

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,350 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Belfast, ME

💰 $3,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Belfast, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Rockland, ME

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Camden, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

5. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Camden, ME

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Camden, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

6. Office Administrator

🏛️ The Jojoba Company

📍 Washington, ME

💰 $58,240 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview The Original Jojoba Company (TOJC) is located in Washington, Maine, and specializes in the sale and distribution of jojoba (pronounced ho- HO -ba), an extract pressed from the jojoba ...

7. Ecocor Project Manager

🏛️ Ecocor LLC

📍 Searsmont, ME

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ecocor High Performance Buildings is looking for a Project Manager to deliver the best performing homes and buildings available on the market today. The ability to manage, plan, organize, motivate ...

8. Installer Service Technician

🏛️ Mazzeos Chimney Services & Sales, inc.

📍 Rockland, ME

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an Installer Service Technician to join our team! You will deliver, install, service, and repair wood, gas and pellet appliances with venting. Responsibilities: * Install new ...

9. Behavioral Health Professional: Fairfield Public Schools $500 SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Connections For Kids

📍 Fairfield, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Live your passion at Connections for Kids! At Connections for Kids, you'll find we are not just another mental health agency. We are a small group of talented individuals united ...

10. Employment Specialist (Rockland)

🏛️ Breaking The Cycle (BTC)

📍 Rockland, ME

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are immediately hiring in Rockland, Maine! Join us at Breaking the Cycle for an exciting career as an Employment Specialist. Mission: To create opportunities for people with barriers to economic ...