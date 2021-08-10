Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Livingston companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Livingston:

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

2. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

3. Housekeeping Attendant

🏛️ Tribal Economic Development Authority DBA Naskila Entertainment

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the direction of the Housekeeping Supervisor, the Housekeeping Attendant is responsible for keeping the Gaming Facility and other Naskila buildings in clean and orderly condition. Performs ...

4. Beverage Server

🏛️ Tribal Economic Development Authority DBA Naskila Entertainment

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Greets players on the Gaming floor, takes orders, delivers complimentary beverages while creating an exceptional personalized experience. REQUIRED: * High School Diploma/GED or combination of ...

5. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

6. Electrical Apprentices Needed; $14-17/hr DOE

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Cleveland, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electrical Top Helpers - Houston, TX Electrical Top Helpers - $14-17/hr DOE Get more than a Paycheck! Required Skills * Long Term Work * Paycheck Advances * Weekly Direct Deposit * Overtime

7. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Livingston, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Cleveland, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Livingston, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...