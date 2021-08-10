Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, CA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Quincy

Posted by 
Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 4 days ago

(QUINCY, CA) Companies in Quincy are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Quincy:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bNQy79F00

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Strawberry Valley, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential and Commercial Property surveys in Strawberry Valley , CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CA - Critical Access Hospital - Emergency Room, RN (Night Shift) - $63.69 /HR **7 WEEK CONTRACT**GUA

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Plumas District Hospital is in need of an Emergency Room, RN traveler. Guarantee up to 48 hours. The Emergency Department Registered Nurse is a member of the Emergency Services team and works closely ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Pitifire in Westwood is seeking a Kitchen Manager/Chef!

🏛️ Pitfire Artisan Pizza

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pitfire in Westwood is hiring Chef/Kitchen Manager! We are seeking a highly motivated, passionate Kitchen Manager. The Kitchen Manager will be responsible, but not limited to, all operations of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Front desk/ assistant

🏛️ The Sheppard Method pilates

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Westside Pilates Studio/ Front desk / Assistant position The Sheppard Method Pilates is hiring a front desk / studio assistant to work Monday through Friday from 9:00am - 3:00pm Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,144 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,144 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Quincy, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2143.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,143 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Quincy, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 7 weeks Pay: $2143 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Quincy Times

Quincy Times

Quincy, CA
56
Followers
210
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Strawberry Valley, CA
City
Quincy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Nonfarm Payrolls#Cdl A Flatbed Truck#Plumas District Hospital#The Emergency Services#Chef Kitchen#Drivers Belden#Drivers Earn#Totalmed Staffing#Bluepipes Quincy#Otr#Home Time#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy