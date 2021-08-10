Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Quincy

(QUINCY, CA) Companies in Quincy are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Quincy:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Strawberry Valley, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential and Commercial Property surveys in Strawberry Valley , CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California

3. CA - Critical Access Hospital - Emergency Room, RN (Night Shift) - $63.69 /HR **7 WEEK CONTRACT**GUA

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Plumas District Hospital is in need of an Emergency Room, RN traveler. Guarantee up to 48 hours. The Emergency Department Registered Nurse is a member of the Emergency Services team and works closely ...

4. Pitifire in Westwood is seeking a Kitchen Manager/Chef!

🏛️ Pitfire Artisan Pizza

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pitfire in Westwood is hiring Chef/Kitchen Manager! We are seeking a highly motivated, passionate Kitchen Manager. The Kitchen Manager will be responsible, but not limited to, all operations of the ...

5. Front desk/ assistant

🏛️ The Sheppard Method pilates

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Westside Pilates Studio/ Front desk / Assistant position The Sheppard Method Pilates is hiring a front desk / studio assistant to work Monday through Friday from 9:00am - 3:00pm Responsibilities

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,144 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,144 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Quincy, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2143.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,143 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Quincy, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 7 weeks Pay: $2143 ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...