Hiring now! Jobs in Salem with an immediate start

(Salem, OR) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Salem companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Dermatologist Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dermatologist

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Donald, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $19.00 Location: Portland, OR Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Stayton, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

5. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

6. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Out 5 to 6 Days - Home Weekly

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A drivers, and want you to join our team in Salem, Oregon Call Nick o r text "Salem " to 256-996-6689 Benefits ...

7. Class A CDL Truck Driver Regional

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Woodburn, OR

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A drivers, and want you to join our team in Woodburn, Oregon Please Call or Text Chris 850-559-5457 Benefits ...

8. Local CDL Class A Flatbed Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Tualatin, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY Class A Local Driver Top Pay. Local Routes. Be Home Daily. If you're looking for a great paying job, with good benefits and routes close to home , come join the ProDrivers team

9. Portland Home Daily Utility Driver CDL A

🏛️ ITS Logistics LLC

📍 Mcminnville, OR

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great opportunity for drivers in Portland, OR. We have immediate openings for safe, dependable, full time, Class A CDL drivers. Come drive for ITS today and be a part of our family- not just another ...

10. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Avg. 58 CPM & $1,000+/wk or More!

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,000 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...